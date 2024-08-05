Weston McKennie Juventus 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

Weston McKennie erased from Juventus! Serie A giants remove USMNT star's shirt from club store as midfielder receives another clear message about his future

Weston McKennieJuventusSerie ATransfersUSA

Juventus have sent another message that Weston McKennie is not part of the team's plans after his shirt was reportedly removed from the club store.

  • McKennie linked with Juventus exit
  • American not part of manager Motta's plans
  • His Juve shirt no longer available to buy
