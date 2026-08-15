Record breakers! West Ham smash Championship transfer fee with £22m swoop for Celtic star Arne Engels

Engels arrives in London with an impressive pedigree, having enjoyed a highly successful stint in Scotland. During his time with Celtic, the versatile midfielder, who is also comfortable operating at right-back or on the right wing, won back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles. His journey to the top began at Club Brugge before a productive spell at German side Augsburg preceded his move to Glasgow in August 2024.

Nils Koppen, West Ham’s director of player recruitment, expressed his delight at securing a long-term target who fits the club's new strategic vision. Speaking to the club's official website, Koppen said: 'Arne is a player we have been tracking for some time as a key target. For a player who is still very young with his best years in front of him, he has very good experience and has established himself at a big club, showing consistency and confidence. Arne has the right traits, both as a player and as a character, to fit into what we are trying to build moving forward. He is very motivated to be here for this challenge.'