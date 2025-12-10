Getty Images Sport
West Ham agree Niclas Fullkrug sale but flop forward's Bundesliga return held up as Premier League & La Liga clubs circle
Expand on the teaser text
The largely forgettable tenure of Fullkrug in London appears to be drawing to a premature close. Having arrived from Borussia Dortmund with a reputation as a traditional, hard-working target man capable of flourishing in the Premier League, the German international has struggled to adapt to the rigours of English football. Hampered by niggling injuries and an inability to fit into the Hammers' tactical system, Fullkrug has found himself on the periphery of the squad.
However, while West Ham chiefs have reportedly agreed that a sale is the best course of action for all parties in the upcoming transfer window, facilitating his exit is proving far more complex than a simple handshake deal. According to reports from Sport Bild, a return to his homeland is the striker's preferred option, with Wolfsburg said to already be in agreement over a fee with West Ham, but the deal is currently in a state of limbo due to a vacuum in the German club's hierarchy.
- Getty Images Sport
The Schwegler deadlock
The primary obstacle preventing an immediate agreement is the current restructuring of Wolfsburg's sporting department. The Bundesliga outfit have identified Schwegler as their new sporting director, a man tasked with overhauling the squad and identifying the necessary reinforcements to climb the table. However, Schwegler is not yet officially in his post.
The report details that until Schwegler has his feet under the desk and is fully operational in his new role, no major transfer decisions - particularly one as financially significant as signing a German international striker from the Premier League - can be signed off. While the will to complete the transfer exists on both the player's side and, seemingly, from Wolfsburg’s scouting department, the lack of an executive trigger-puller means negotiations cannot advance to the final stage.
West Ham, eager to recoup a portion of the fee they paid Dortmund and clear Fullkrug's wages from their books to fund their own January business, are reportedly growing impatient with the delay.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
The wage barrier
Even if Schwegler were to arrive tomorrow, a significant financial hurdle remains: Fullkrug’s salary. Upon moving to the Premier League, the striker secured a lucrative contract reflective of the English top flight's financial dominance. Sport Bild indicates that his current earnings at West Ham are significantly higher than the salary structure currently in place at the Volkswagen Arena.
Wolfsburg, while backed by corporate owners, operate within a stricter financial framework than their Premier League counterparts. For the move to materialise, a compromise is essential. This would likely require Fullkrug to accept a substantial pay cut to return to the Bundesliga, or for West Ham to agree to a severance package or wage subsidy that makes the numbers work for the German club. As of now, neither solution has been finalised, adding another layer of complexity to the stalling talks.
- Getty Images Sport
European rivals circling
This paralysis has not gone unnoticed elsewhere in Europe. While Wolfsburg dither over directors and decimal points, other clubs are monitoring the situation with keen interest. The report highlights that Fullkrug’s availability has alerted teams in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.
In England, there is always a market for a physical striker with international pedigree, and lower-half Premier League clubs looking to survive the drop may view Fullkrug as a gamble worth taking. Meanwhile, interest from Spain and Italy adds an intriguing dimension. La Liga clubs, often in search of a focal point for their attack, and Serie A sides, where the pace of the game might better suit Fullkrug’s style, have reportedly made inquiries.
For Fullkrug, the priority remains playing football. With the national team setup always in flux, he knows he cannot afford to spend another six months warming the bench at the London Stadium. Whether his escape route leads him back to the Bundesliga under Schwegler’s new regime, or to a fresh adventure in Europe, will likely depend on who can untangle the financial and administrative knots first. For now, West Ham are ready to sell, but the buyer is yet to step forward with a pen in hand.
Advertisement