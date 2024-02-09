Welcome to Wrexham is back! Release date confirmed for third season of documentary series about Welsh side's fairytale rise under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Welcome to Wrexham is back! Release date confirmed for third season of documentary series about Welsh side's fairytale rise under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenneyJamie SpencerGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoThe third series of Welcome to Wrexham has been given a release date and will continue to stream in the UK on Disney+Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWelcome to Wrexham date revealedSeries three to begin in AprilDisney+ will stream it in the UK