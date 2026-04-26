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More drama for Welcome to Wrexham! Play-off race goes to the final day after Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac’s Red Dragons suffer defeat at Coventry’s title-winning party
Champions show no mercy at the CBS Arena
Fresh from securing the Championship title, Coventry proved why they are the division's dominant force with a clinical victory over Wrexham. The hosts were given a guard of honour by Phil Parkinson’s men before kick-off, but that was where the hospitality ended. Thomas-Asante opened the scoring in the 19th minute, ghosting in to volley home an inviting Ephron Mason-Clark cross for his 13th league goal of a prolific campaign.
Wrexham showed the resilience that has defined their rise under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, equalising just six minutes later. Ollie Rathbone found the net with a powerful strike that went through the legs of Carl Rushworth, momentarily silencing the home crowd. However, Lampard’s side found an extra gear in the closing stages, with Torp and Mason-Clark netting to ensure the champions finished their home campaign on a high, moving them onto an impressive 92 points.
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The play-off permutations quantified
Despite the setback, Wrexham remain in sixth place, but the gap has vanished. Following Hull City's 2-1 loss to Charlton Athletic, Phil Parkinson’s men held a small advantage, but that has now been trimmed to the bare minimum. Wrexham and Hull both sit on 70 points, with Wrexham holding a goal difference of +4 compared to Hull’s +3. The stakes couldn't be higher heading into the final weekend. Derby County are also lurking in eighth place with 69 points and a superior goal difference of +9.
Play-off destiny remains in Wrexham's hands
Wrexham’s dreams of four successive promotions remain alive, albeit with zero margin for error. Captain Dom Hyam shared his frustration to Sky Sports after the final whistle: "We're bitterly disappointed but there's one massive game to go. We had a job to do, unfortunately we couldn't get it done. Credit to Coventry, they deserve to be in the Premier League. We're now fully focused on Middlesbrough next week and putting together the right game plan for that."
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What comes next?
For Wrexham to secure a historic opportunity to fight for a fourth consecutive promotion under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, they simply must match or better the results of both Hull and Derby on the final day. The Red Dragons will now host Middlesbrough at the Racecourse Ground on the final day, knowing that a win will likely guarantee them a shot at the Premier League.