'We will continue this journey' - Thomas Muller believes Vancouver Whitecaps primed for future success after losing MLS Cup to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Muller, for his part, asserted that the Whitecaps will contend next season - even if they fell just short this time:

"It hurts, but in the best way it could hurt," he said. "We will come back stronger next season, even stronger. Jesper is in now for one year. It's only one year. I think nobody expected a season like that one year ago," he said. "And I think maybe it's not the right moment to talk about next year, but I still feel that our process is not at the top. At the moment, we are on our way up. We have a very young group, a very talented group, and a very hungry group. And you know how it is with the big losses, that gains a lot of energy for the future," he told reporters after the game."

He also acknowledged a hungry core of young players ready to push for more.

"We have a young group, a very young group, a very talented group, and a very hungry group," he said. "And you know how it is with the big losses that gain a lot of energy for the future. So I try to focus my emotions a little bit more on these upcoming months."