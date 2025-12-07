Getty Images Sport
'We will continue this journey' - Thomas Muller believes Vancouver Whitecaps primed for future success after losing MLS Cup to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami
'We will come back stronger'
Muller, for his part, asserted that the Whitecaps will contend next season - even if they fell just short this time:
"It hurts, but in the best way it could hurt," he said. "We will come back stronger next season, even stronger. Jesper is in now for one year. It's only one year. I think nobody expected a season like that one year ago," he said. "And I think maybe it's not the right moment to talk about next year, but I still feel that our process is not at the top. At the moment, we are on our way up. We have a very young group, a very talented group, and a very hungry group. And you know how it is with the big losses, that gains a lot of energy for the future," he told reporters after the game."
He also acknowledged a hungry core of young players ready to push for more.
Turning Vancouver into a soccer town
Muller also acknowledged the impact of the Whitecaps' steps forward this season for the city of Vancouver, which currently faces an uncertain future.
"Yeah, that was it's so nice to hear that we created in a city like Vancouver, the hockey city, we created the buzz," he said. "We wanted to create that when we talked about it two or three months ago [when I considered joining], and that this happened. It was very nice to experience that by myself and with the group.
"So we were happy for every support, and I hope the buzz continues next season."
'Today we cry'
Vancouver Whitecaps manager Jesper Sorensen also mentioned this loss was a important moment for the club. He asserted that he was proud of his team despite their 3-1 loss to Inter Miami in MLS Cup final Saturday night. The Whitecaps were in the game at 1-1, but conceded two second-half goals - both off Leo Messi assists - to see their dream season fall short. The first-year head coach has led the Canadian side to three finals in 2025.
Sorensen admitted that his side was devastated after failing to win the final fixture of the season in their 3-1 MLS Cup loss - but in a postmatch press conference asserted that they could have few regrets after a fine campaign:
"We are a very strong group. And I think today, obviously, we cry, but I think what is important is that it is proud, tears, because I know that we have excited a lot of people in Vancouver," he said. "We have created something around us that people want to see and watch. And I also think that the behavior of our players throughout the season, both on and off the pitch, has been masterful. It's important you can be you can be a champion on the pitch, but you also have to be a champion outside the pitch."
Still, for all of Vancouver's efforts, they failed to get Muller involved in the game. Sorensen believes Inter Miami were effective in denying the Whitecaps star from being able to play in his comfort zone.
"With that focus they had on Thomas, it was also about playing past him. But yeah, when you play against the team, they also have a plan for playing against you. It's obviously how football works," he added.
'It means everything'
The loss comes among talk that the Whitecaps might find a new home next year. Their lease at BC Place is up, while their ownership made moves to undergo the process of selling the team 12 months ago. Sorensen insisted, though, that the Whitecaps will fight for the city.
"We will play in the same style again. Next year, we will work hard and see if we can continue this great run together with the fans. And it means everything. It means everything, because football, this game, the beautiful game, is not just for the players. It's for the fans to interact [with]. It's for the atmosphere, it's for the tension, it's for the excitement, it's for everything. And the fact that we've been able to create that together with our fans in Vancouver, I think it's, it's the most important thing."
