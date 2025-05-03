'We're excited about the double' - Cruz Azul’s Vicente Sánchez celebrates victory over Tigres, looks ahead to Liga MX playoffs and CONCACAF Final
The final between La Máquina and Whitecaps will be played on June 1 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.
- Sepúlveda scored the only goal of the match with a penalty in the 82nd minute
- It was Sepúlveda’s seventh goal of the tournament
- Vicente Sánchez’s unbeaten streak extended to 16 matches