‘We pay his salary' - Pep Guardiola launches petition for Marc Guehi to face Arsenal at Wembley after missing Carabao Cup semi-final

City booked their place in the Carabao Cup final with a comfortable 3-1 win on home soil against Newcastle, sealing a 5-1 aggregate victory, but the post-match conversation was dominated by the administrative red tape surrounding Guehi. The England centre-back, who arrived at the Etihad from Crystal Palace during the January transfer window, was ineligible for the semi-final tie. Under current competition rules, because Guehi was not registered before the first leg of the semi-final, he was barred from participating in the second leg and, by extension, is currently ruled out of the showpiece final at Wembley.

Guardiola did not hide his frustration when addressing the media, revealing that the club intends to challenge the decision in writing. He argued that the financial commitment the club has made to the player should trump bureaucratic scheduling quirks.

"Now it's the final so why should he not play? Why not?" Guardiola questioned, clearly agitated by the situation. "We pay his salary, we hire him as our player. It's logic. We'll make a letter, and hopefully they understand he's not able to play for a rule that I don't understand, hopefully they can change it and he can play."