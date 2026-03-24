"We had a bit of a run-in": Matthias Sammer reveals juicy details about Sebastian Kehl’s departure from BVB

"I think it was the right decision to part ways. The two sides were no longer on the same page. So it’s only logical,” the 58-year-old said initially on the Sky programme “Sammer & Basile – the Hagedorn Talk”, hinting at tensions between those in charge: “I believe – and I really do say this respectfully – that they’d been at each other’s throats a bit.”

According to a report in the Bild newspaper, there were said to have been "irreconcilable differences" within the boardroom that led to Kehl’s departure. Above all, the long-serving BVB professional is said to have had a difficult relationship with his direct superior, sporting director Lars Ricken. The root of the problem dates back to spring 2024, when Ricken took over his current role from Hans-Joachim Watzke, replacing Kehl. Kehl had reportedly had his eye on the position for some time and was consequently disappointed.

According to Sammer, such “points of friction” are, from time to time, simply the way things go. “It is the right decision for everyone involved. The club has the opportunity to make a change. It is important to part ways with dignity and grace.”