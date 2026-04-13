“People of Côte d’Ivoire, from the north and south, the centre and west,” begins Didier Drogba. He doesn’t sound like a footballer; he sounds like a president. “Today we proved that all Ivorians can live and fight together for one goal: World Cup qualification.”
Translated by
"We beg you on our knees": How Chelsea legend Didier Drogba helped halt a civil war
Thanks to a 3–1 win in Sudan and Cameroon’s simultaneous slip-up, Ivory Coast qualified for the World Cup for the first time on 8 October 2005. Yet Drogba wanted more: he hoped that World Cup qualification would be followed by peace. At the time, the country had been torn by civil war for three years: the army-controlled, predominantly Christian south facing rebel forces in the mostly Muslim north.
“Today we implore you on our knees,” Drogba declared, dropping to one knee and prompting his teammates to do the same. “Forgive one another! Do not let our rich country be ravaged by war. Lay down your weapons. Organise elections and everything will be better.” He and his teammates then broke into song and dance.
The 27-year-old Chelsea striker, revered across the nation, led the emotional appeal that many Ivorians heard. Within weeks the warring parties declared a ceasefire, though it proved fragile and elections were still delayed.
- Getty Images
Didier Drogba is representing the national team in a game held in a rebel stronghold.
At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the highly fancied Ivorians were eliminated at an early stage from the so-called ‘Group of Death’, which also contained Argentina, the Netherlands and Serbia and Montenegro. Later that year, they reached the Africa Cup of Nations final but lost on penalties to Egypt. Nevertheless, thanks in part to his club form with Chelsea, Drogba collected the Golden Ball for Africa’s Footballer of the Year 2006 on 1 March 2007. Just three days later, the government and rebels agreed a new ceasefire.
At the end of March, President Laurent Gbagbo invited Drogba to his palace. The striker—who, like Gbagbo, belongs to the Bete ethnic group—proudly showed off his award and told the president he also planned to take it to the rebel stronghold of Bouaké: “This ball belongs to the whole country!” The next day Drogba flew to Bouaké and met rebel leader Guillaume Soro, carrying not only the trophy but also a pledge to stage an international match there.
In June 2007, the Ivory Coast did play in Bouaké, beating Madagascar 5–0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Two months later, Gbagbo followed Drogba’s lead. In August, President Gbagbo visited Bouaké not for a match but to burn weapons in the same stadium alongside Soro and formally declare the civil war over.
- Getty Images
“I’m a different person on the pitch”: The two sides of Didier Drogba
Didier Drogba was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in 1978. At just five years old he moved to France to live with his uncle Michel Goba, a professional footballer then plying his trade in the second tier. While Goba changed clubs, the young Drogba trained with youth sides. A brief return to Ivory Coast at eight was followed by a permanent move back to France at eleven.
He was a late bloomer: he made his professional debut for FC Le Mans in Ligue 2 at 21, and two years later stepped up to Ligue 1 with EA Guingamp. After a single season with Olympique Marseille, he moved to Chelsea FC in 2004, aged 26—a club he would make his own. The elegant yet powerful striker went on to win four Premier League titles and, most memorably, the Champions League in 2012. In the final against Bayern Munich, Chelsea were outclassed until Drogba headed a late equaliser to force extra time, then converted the decisive penalty in the shoot-out.
Under José Mourinho’s guidance, Chelsea embraced the villain role in world football, and few embodied that identity better than Drogba. “If I had to choose one player to go into battle with,” Mourinho once declared, “I would take Didier.” He was sent off seven times, most memorably in the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United for an elbow on Nemanja Vidic. In the 2009 semi-final loss to FC Barcelona, he lashed out at referee Tom Henning Övrebö and earned a three-match ban, while Övrebö required police protection after receiving death threats. “On the pitch, I’m a different person and sometimes I don’t recognise myself,” Drogba reflected. A hooligan on the pitch, a peacemaker off it.
- Getty Images
Didier Drogba has joined the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
The 2007 Ivorian ceasefire holds until the 2010 presidential election, which Alassane Ouattara wins over incumbent Gbagbo. Civil war flares up again and Drogba, whom Time magazine had recently included in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world, is once again eloquent in his response: “I call on every single one of you, every leader and every party supporter, to reject all violence and do everything possible to restore a peaceful and responsible democracy.”
Within months Gbagbo is arrested, and Ouattara—still in office today—is sworn in as president. An 11-member Truth and Reconciliation Commission, including Drogba, is formed to probe the post-election violence and foster peace. Meanwhile, he continued his charitable work through his own foundation, donating substantial sums and using his profile to advocate for peace. Drogba later completed his playing career in China, Turkey and the United States, before retiring in 2018 as Ivory Coast’s all-time leading goalscorer.
Asked why he never entered politics, he replied, “Today, everyone listens to me when I speak.” “As soon as I choose a particular party, at best only 50 per cent will still be listening.” It is precisely because he never became a politician that Drogba remains invaluable to Ivory Coast. As his long-time national-team colleague Geoffroy Serey Die once said: “Didier Drogba is a more important figure for our country than the President.”
Didier Drogba: A chronicle of his professional football career
Season Club Matches Goals 1998–2002 FC Le Mans 71 15 2002–2003 EA Guingamp 50 24 2003–2004 Olympique Marseille 55 32 2004–2012 Chelsea FC 341 157 2012–2013 Shanghai Shenhua 11 8 2013–2014 Galatasaray Istanbul 53 20 2014–2015 Chelsea FC 40 7 2015–2017 CF Montréal 41 23 2017–2018 Phoenix Rising FC 26 16