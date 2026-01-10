Wayne Rooney moved to tears as brother John guides non-league Macclesfield to greatest FA Cup upset of all time against holders Crystal Palace

Who could have predicted that when Macclesfield, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the tournament, were drawn at home against last year’s winners? The National League North side would not have been given a chance of upsetting the apple cart before Saturday’s game, but when Isaac Buckley-Ricketts scored to make it 2-0 after an hour, many would have started to dream.

The Eagles travelled to Cheshire with a mixed team of first-team regulars and youth prospects. The Eagles lined up with almost their strongest defence, which included captain Marc Guehi, as well as the likes of Adam Wharton and Pino further up the pitch.

However, when Paul Dawson fired home a brilliant header low into the bottom-right corner, the Premier League side no longer looked quite so giant. The Macclesfield captain, sporting a bandage on his head, rose highest to nod beyond Walter Benitez in the Palace net.

The Macclesfield supporters were then in dreamland when Buckley-Ricketts diverted home a shot from the edge of the box to double the host’s advantage. With the ball ricocheting in and around the Eagles’ box, the pressure finally told as the forward prodded home from inside the area.

Pino’s late goal could not stop the side from marching into the next round and securing the biggest upset in the long history of the FA Cup. There has never been a greater gap between two clubs in an FA Cup upset.