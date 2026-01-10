AFP
Wayne Rooney moved to tears as brother John guides non-league Macclesfield to greatest FA Cup upset of all time against holders Crystal Palace
Macclesfield stun Palace
Who could have predicted that when Macclesfield, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the tournament, were drawn at home against last year’s winners? The National League North side would not have been given a chance of upsetting the apple cart before Saturday’s game, but when Isaac Buckley-Ricketts scored to make it 2-0 after an hour, many would have started to dream.
The Eagles travelled to Cheshire with a mixed team of first-team regulars and youth prospects. The Eagles lined up with almost their strongest defence, which included captain Marc Guehi, as well as the likes of Adam Wharton and Pino further up the pitch.
However, when Paul Dawson fired home a brilliant header low into the bottom-right corner, the Premier League side no longer looked quite so giant. The Macclesfield captain, sporting a bandage on his head, rose highest to nod beyond Walter Benitez in the Palace net.
The Macclesfield supporters were then in dreamland when Buckley-Ricketts diverted home a shot from the edge of the box to double the host’s advantage. With the ball ricocheting in and around the Eagles’ box, the pressure finally told as the forward prodded home from inside the area.
Pino’s late goal could not stop the side from marching into the next round and securing the biggest upset in the long history of the FA Cup. There has never been a greater gap between two clubs in an FA Cup upset.
Rooney in tears
After the game, Wayne Rooney was visibly emotional at having watched his brother mastermind such a feat in the FA Cup. The former Manchester United and England star was seen holding back tears on the BBC’s coverage of the game.
He said: “It's incredible to see my younger brother achieve this, he has not long been the manager. I am so proud of him.”
Macclesfield through to next round
Speaking afterwards, John Rooney told BBC One: “I can't believe it, we never thought we would be in this position.
“We were incredible from the first minute. I thought we were deserved winners. I couldn't be any prouder of the lads.
“I couldn't have asked any more of them and you can see the joy in them.”
He continued to praise Dawson, who is “unbelievable in the air. He scores goals from the field and can play centre half, he puts his head where his goals are. He has that passion and sometimes we have to rein him in a bit but he was incredible today. He is a class clown.
“I didn't think it was possible but there is that little bit of hope that anything can happen on the day.”
The magic of the cup
Macclesfield now enter the fourth round where they will be hoping to pull off yet another great shock in this incredible FA Cup run. The club, who were liquidated just five years ago over massive debts, will savour these moments and be desperate to keep revelling in the magic of the cup.
Elsewhere in the cup, Wolves won against Shrewbury to avoid an upset, Leicster beat Cheltenham 2-0 and Sunderland and Everton were forced to play beyond the 90 minutes after a 1-1 draw in regular time.
Later on Saturday, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are all in action as they look to get their cup runs started
