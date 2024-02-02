Wayne Rooney off to Saudi Arabia? Ex-Man Utd star ready to follow Steven Gerrard and continue coaching career in Middle East just a month after Birmingham sacking

Wayne Rooney off to Saudi Arabia? Ex-Man Utd star ready to follow Steven Gerrard and continue coaching career in Middle East just a month after Birmingham sackingRitabrata BanerjeeGettyWayne RooneySaudi Pro LeagueSteven GerrardWayne Rooney could follow Steven Gerrard's footsteps and manage a Saudi Pro League club in the near future.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRooney to follow Gerrard in Saudi ArabiaBirmingham sacked ex-striker last monthWants return to football management