Burnley FC v Plymouth Argyle FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'You've got five minutes!' - Wayne Rooney reveals how failed threat sparked Plymouth's dramatic three-goal comeback in draw with Preston

W. RooneyPlymouthPlymouth vs PrestonPrestonChampionship

Wayne Rooney has revealed how he motivated Plymouth players to stage a comeback as they held Preston to a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rooney issued a warning towards his players
  • Plymouth came back from behind to hold Preston
  • Will next face Leeds United in the Championship
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below