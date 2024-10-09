Shots fired? Wayne Rooney overlooks Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham to name Phil Foden as England's best player

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeeShots fired? Wayne Rooney overlooks Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham to name Phil Foden as England's best playerEnglandW. RooneyP. FodenJ. BellinghamH. KaneWayne Rooney picked Phil Foden as England's best player as he overlooked stars including Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRooney names Foden as England's bestIgnores Kane and BellinghamEngland face Greece and Finland in OctoberFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below