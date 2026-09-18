Reuters
Wayne Rooney lands new BBC job! Man Utd legend to front brand-new football trivia show 'Can You Beat Wayne Rooney?'
Rooney takes on trivia challenge
Rooney is ready to showcase a different side of his personality as he prepares to front a new visualised podcast titled 'Can You Beat Wayne Rooney?' for the BBC.
The Manchester United legend has become a familiar fixture on television screens over the past year, offering tactical insights and expert analysis as a pundit, but this latest venture represents a significant shift in tone. Rather than dissecting modern matches from the studio, Rooney will be the central figure in a competition that pits his memory and expertise against a rotating cast of celebrity opponents.
The show, which will be hosted by comedian Alex Brooker, is scheduled to be distributed via BBC Sport’s YouTube channel and BBC iPlayer. This project follows hot on the heels of Rooney’s recent documentary series 'The Real Rooneys', which gave fans a fly-on-the-wall look at his domestic life. According to a statement released by the BBC, the new show aims to delve deep into the archives of the game.
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Drawing inspiration from Haaland wager
Interestingly, the inspiration for this competitive format appears to have been drawn from a viral moment involving Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian forward previously challenged Rooney to row across New York's Hudson River after a high-stakes wager.
Rooney had boldly promised to complete the task if Norway managed to defeat Brazil in a World Cup fixture, a result that eventually came to fruition with a 2-1 victory for the Scandinavian side. Seeing Rooney follow through on such a public challenge highlighted the natural competitive streak that defined his playing career at Old Trafford and with the national team.
The BBC previously aired 'The Rooney Show', which saw its final episode broadcast in July, but the new format promises to be even more interactive and confrontational. By leaning into his history as one of the most decorated players in English football history, the show will use trivia as a springboard for storytelling.
Rooney speaks on his competitive nature
Rooney himself has expressed his excitement about the project, making it clear that he will not be taking the competition lightly. Discussing the new venture, Rooney said: "Anyone who knows me knows I’m competitive, whether it’s on a football pitch, playing paddle or on a golf course and even rowing on the Hudson River."
He added: "When Erling called me out to honour my challenge after Norway beat Brazil, there was no way I was backing out. That’s probably why I know I’m going to enjoy this series so much. We’ve evolved the podcast to lean into that competitive side of my personality, because I know that’s something the people love to see."
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What fans can expect from the series
Beyond the simple quest for points, the show is designed to trigger nostalgia and provide new insights into some of the biggest moments in recent football history. With Rooney having played in multiple World Cups, European Championships, and Champions League finals, his reservoir of experiences is vast. The format allows for a trip down memory lane that is prompted by specific questions, leading to anecdotes about former teammates, legendary managers, and the intense atmosphere of high-stakes dressing rooms.
He concluded his thoughts on the show by saying: "A single question can take you straight back to a dressing room, a match or a moment you haven’t thought about in years. We’ve got some great guests lined up, plenty of laughs and some fantastic football conversations."
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