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Mohamed Saeed

Wayne Rooney highlights ‘first question’ Man Utd must answer heading into summer transfer window - with Red Devils told what Premier League title challenge relies on

W. Rooney
Manchester United
Premier League
M. Carrick
Transfers

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has warned the club's hierarchy that failing to provide immediate clarity on their managerial situation could sabotage their summer recruitment plans. The former captain insists that top-tier transfer targets will be hesitant to commit to Old Trafford without knowing who will be in the dugout next season, potentially leaving the Red Devils trailing their Premier League rivals before a single ball is kicked in the new campaign.

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    The critical question for potential signings

    Rooney believes the current ambiguity surrounding the permanent manager's role is a major deterrent for elite players, with Michael Carrick currently in charge on an interim basis.

    Speaking on Match of the Day, United's all-time record goalscorer explained that any world-class talent approached by the club would immediately seek assurances about the long-term vision and the man in charge of it.

    "If I was a player and Man Utd wanted to sign me, the first question I'd ask is 'who is the manager? Does the manager want me?'" Rooney stated. "I think for the club to announce him, I think they need to do it swiftly because they need to get players in. They need to get players to improve that team."


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  • INEOS urged to act swiftly

    With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group now overseeing football operations, the pressure is on to make a definitive call regarding Carrick's interim tenure.

    While Carrick has overseen a remarkable resurgence -winning 10 of his first 15 games and securing a return to the Champions League - the lack of an official permanent appointment is reportedly causing unease.

    Rooney has warned that if INEOS doesn't move quickly, United risk losing out on their primary targets to more organised competitors. The United legend has been vocal in his support for his former team-mate, suggesting that Carrick has earned the right to lead the club forward and that a swift announcement is necessary to facilitate summer business.


  • Midfield reinforcements and title ambitions

    The Red Devils have been heavily linked with several high-profile midfielders, including the likes of Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali, as they look to build a squad capable of closing the gap at the top. With Champions League football also on the agenda, the consensus is that United need far greater depth to compete for the biggest trophies.

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    Manchester United's managerial shortlist

    While Carrick remains the frontrunner for the permanent manager's job, the club continues to be linked with experienced names such as Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, and Andoni Iraola. For now, though, United will be focused on finishing the season strongly, with games against Nottingham Forest and Brighton to come as they bid to secure a third-place finish.

Premier League
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Manchester United
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Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
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