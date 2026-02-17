Wayne Rooney claims Arsenal don't have a single 'world-class player' & accuses 'nervous' club legends of 'killing' their title charge

Speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap Fan Debate with Sky Bet, Rooney argued that the Gunners do not have a superstar, despite having the likes of Rice and Saka in the squad. He said: "I agree with the fact that Arsenal don’t have an out and out superstar, a world-class player that you can pin everything on. However, what we’ve seen over the last few years is, they know how to win games. They’ve shown you don’t need that superstar player. What I think is happening is, the Arsenal fans, ex-players coming out, they are killing them.

"They should stay silent and let everyone else talk. I heard Martin Keown saying having a six-point lead is better than nine, I was thinking, ‘What are you talking about?’. That’s an experienced player getting nervous. Mikel Arteta is handling it brilliantly – the way he’s speaking, how he’s coming out in the media, how he’s trying to calm the players down. It’s other people who are connected to the club who are having more of an effect.

"Quality-wise, Arsenal have got a lot of quality. Have they got that superstar – that Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Sergio Agüero type player that’s going to make a difference? I don’t think they have, but they know how to win games, and they’ve shown that over the last three years."