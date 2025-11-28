AFP
Wayne Rooney sensationally blames kids TV character Mr Tumble for vasectomy after enduring years of pain with Coleen & four children
Rooney's Mr Tumble quip
Mr Tumble, played by Justin Fletcher, is the star of the CBeebies show Something Special. His popularity with young children has seen him take the character on the road as. a live performer, however, it's clear his support does not necessarily extend to the adults of the Rooney household.
All four of the 40-year-old's children — Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass — were fans of the show. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast alongside usual co-hosts Kae Kurd and Kelly Somers, as well as internet sensation Steve Bracknell, Rooney shared his hatred of the character, jokingly suggesting it was the impetus for him to get a vasectomy.
Rooney: "I hate Mr. Tumble"
Rooney said: "I hate Mr Tumble. I was in the dressing room for Match of the Day and he was next to me.
"The reason I hate him, well I don't hate him for what he does, is just that I've had to sit through it four times with every kid.
"It's got to the point now where I just can't. He's the reason I've got the snip. I couldn't have another kid to go through it again."
Rooney's crowded house
While Rooney is obviously joking about the impetus for getting the snip, it brings up press interest in his family dynamics once again.
Coleen spoke about the decision to have no more children in a 2023 interview. The reality TV star addressed speculation she wanted a daughter, but that she and her husband knew their "family was complete" after the arrival of Cass in 2018.
Coleen said: "After the birth of every one of my kids the press is always interested if I'm going to have another baby and it's always, 'would you like a girl?'
"I always thought I'd have a few kids, maybe three at the most, but then number four came along and we knew our family was complete then.
"Me and Wayne talking about him having a vasectomy. He said after this baby that's it, we're not having anymore, and Wayne went in and got the snip so I knew for sure we wouldn't have anymore children."
Rooney family dynasty at Manchester United?
The Rooneys will always spark media intrigue. Having met at 12-years-old, and remaining in a relationship since Wayne first burst into the public consciousness as a teenager, any comments about their family dynamics is fodder for comment.
Their eldest son Kai is attracting plenty of interest of late. Since joining the Red Devils' academy in 2020, the 15-year-old has steadily worked his way through the youth ranks at Carrington. Speaking on his son's progress in the summer, Rooney said: "He just plays, that's what he's always done. It's unfair to expect too much - he's only 15. But he handles the pressure of his surname very well."
Now free of Cbeebies watch alongs and his four son's all starting to grow up, this is likely the end of the animosity between the former England captain and his arch nemesis Mr Tumble.
