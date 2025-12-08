AFP
WATCH: USMNT star Christian Pulisic produces his own flu game with a stunning brace to complete AC Milan’s comeback vs Torino
American makes immediate impact with equalizer
With the visitors trailing 2-1 despite Adrien Rabiot's spectacular first-half strike, the 27-year-old American needed just 60 seconds to make his mark on the contest. After Alexis Saelemaekers delivered a precise cross from the left flank, Pulisic showed his predatory instincts by arriving at the perfect moment to fire home the equalizer.
Pulisic completes remarkable turnaround
The American's decisive contribution came just 10 minutes later when he fired Milan into a 3-2 lead with another clinical finish. In the 77th minute, midfielder Samuele Ricci found Pulisic inside the Torino penalty area, and the forward made no mistake with his left foot, beating goalkeeper Franco Israel to complete the comeback. The goal sent the traveling Milan supporters into raptures and silenced the Torino faithful who had been celebrating what seemed like a comfortable lead earlier in the match.
The dramatic comeback seemed unlikely after Torino had established a commanding 2-0 lead within the opening 17 minutes. Croatian international Nikola Vlasic opened the scoring in the 10th minute from the penalty spot after a Milan defensive error. Then veteran Colombian striker Duvan Zapata doubled the advantage just seven minutes later with a clinical finish that left goalkeeper Mike Maignan with no chance.
Milan appeared disorganized defensively until Adrien Rabiot provided a lifeline with a spectacular long-range strike in the 24th minute that reduced the deficit to 2-1. Despite this boost, the visitors continued to struggle creatively until Pulisic's introduction.
Watch full highlights here
Victory propels Rossoneri back to Serie A summit
The dramatic win carries significant implications for Milan's title aspirations, propelling them back to the top of the Serie A standings with 31 points from 14 matches, level with Napoli but ahead on goal difference. The Rossoneri face Sassuolo next on Dec. 13 before going on the road to face Napoli on Dec. 18 in the Supercoppa Italiana semifinal.
