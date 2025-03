This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport WATCH: Matheus Doria scores an incredible standing scorpion kick goal to spark comeback for Atlas against Tijuana Liga MX Atlas Tijuana The Brazilian defender scored an incredible standing scorpion kick goal from a corner which ignited a historic comeback for Atlas. Doria scores an incredible acrobatic goal

Atlas overcomes 3-0 deficit to win 4-3 in thrilling Liga MX clash

Atlas overcomes 3-0 deficit to win 4-3 in thrilling Liga MX clash

Goal showcases the unpredictable excitement of Mexican football