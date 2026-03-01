San Jose Earthquakes
WATCH: German international Timo Werner grabs assist on debut as San Jose Earthquakes beat Atlanta United
Werner grabs an assist
The German striker was introduced on the hour mark with the Quakes, and needed little time to influence the game. They were an immediate threat with his pace up front, and after less than 20 minutes on the pitch, Werner delivered a key moment. The German raced down the wing, stood up his man, and sent a teasing ball into the box, which Ousseni Bouda guided home.
- San Jose Earthquakes
A strong start for the Quakes
The Quakes would go on to see out the game with a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory. Werner, for his part, never quite got a clear look on goal, but his ability to run behind kept the Atlanta defense pinned back - and prevented the five stripes from creating too many chances in the dying minutes. The Quakes have now won their first two games after comfortably seeing off Sporting KC on opening night. They are yet to concede a goal in 180 minutes of play.
Good value for money
Werner represents excellent value for money for the Quakes, who brought him in on a free transfer. RB Leipzig reportedly attempted to part ways with the striker last summer after he fell out of favor in Germany, but were unable to negotiate a move. He made just three appearances in the Bundesliga before agreeing to an MLS move at the end of January.
More to come?
The German international figures to improve as he shakes some of the rust off. Werner appeared in just 13 games in 2025, but promised he would "create new history" with the Quakes after making an MLS switch. The Quakes play reigning Supporters' Shield holders Philadelphia Union next week, who lost the first game of their MLS campaign, 1-0, to D.C. United.
Advertisement