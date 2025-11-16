Folarin Balogun, USMNTGetty
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: Folarin Balogun scores USMNT game-winner after Gio Reyna’s buildup sparks decisive goal

Folarin Balogun scored a crucial goal to put the United States Men’s National Team ahead 2-1 against Paraguay during the November 2025 international window. The strike was Balogun’s third goal in his last four appearances, with Gio Reyna creating the chance moments after ending his own scoring drought with the USMNT’s opener - his first goal since March 2024.

  • Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun, USMNTGOAL

    USMNT’s aggressiveness

    The goal originated from Diego Luna’s aggressive pressing, which forced Paraguay into a turnover deep in their own half. Luna’s pressure allowed the USMNT to regain possession in a dangerous area, setting the stage for a swift counterattack. Reyna picked up the ball from Balogun’s hold-up play and attempted a cutback pass. Although the initial pass was blocked, it deflected back to Balogun, who quickly slashed a left-footed shot into the net.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the goal

  • Folarin Balogun USMNTGetty Images

    Balogun’s scoring form

    Balogun’s goal reinforces his growing importance to the USMNT attack. With three goals in his last four appearances, the Monaco forward continues to show reliable scoring form at the international level. His link-up with players like Reyna also underscores the expanding attacking options for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    USMNT builds momentum

    The goal against Paraguay and their subsequent 2-1 win reflects the USMNT’s growing confidence and attacking dynamism under Pochettino’s guidance. They will face Uruguay next on Nov. 18 in their final international game of the calendar year.