‘There wasn't a spark with Antonio Conte' - Noa Lang claims he was 'unfairly treated' by Napoli boss after being shipped out on loan to Galatasaray

Lang’s time in Serie A has come to a premature end, with the 26-year-old winger trading the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the intense atmosphere of Galatasaray. Speaking on the Transfer Deadline Show, Lang did not mince his words when explaining why his move from PSV turned sour so quickly, pointing the finger squarely at Napoli boss Conte.

"It speaks for itself, I think," Lang began, clearly frustrated by the narrative surrounding his departure. "How am I going to say this in a normal way? It didn't click with the trainer. Let's leave it at that."

The Netherlands international, often a magnet for controversy in his home country, hinted that there is a deeper story to be told regarding his treatment by the Italian giants. He suggested that while his reputation often precedes him, this situation was not of his making.

"I know that you in the Netherlands often think that it lies with me, but one day it will be known," he teased. Despite the friction with management, Lang maintained he held no grudges against the institution itself. "For now, I have a lot of respect for the club where I am under contract. I have a good bond with almost everyone within the club. But this political behaviour doesn't suit me."