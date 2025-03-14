'I want Virgil to be here next season!' - Arne Slot publicly pleads with Liverpool owners to tie Van Dijk down to new contract after captain admitted uncertainty over future
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has voiced his desire to tie down Reds captain Virgil van Dijk to a new contract with his deal up this summer.
- Van Dijk's contract set to run out soon
- Slot wants Liverpool to tie captain down
- Remains cryptic over three stars' futures