Photosport
'I've lost my peace and tranquillity' - Cape Verde World Cup cult hero Vozinha reveals dark side of overnight viral fame
Overnight stardom disrupts quiet existence
Before rising to prominence at the 2026 World Cup, the veteran goalkeeper enjoyed a peaceful routine in the Portuguese second tier with Chaves. A dramatic transformation unfolded after he produced seven vital saves to help Cape Verde secure a 0-0 draw against Spain in their opening fixture. A live appeal from Brazilian broadcaster CazeTV instantly sent the shot-stopper's Instagram following soaring from 56,000 to over one million within hours of the final whistle.
- Photosport
Goalkeeper laments vanished personal privacy
Reflecting on the whirlwind of instant fame that upended his everyday life, the 40-year-old opened up about losing his personal freedom in an interview with The Observer.
Detailing the relentless attention off the pitch, Vozinha said: "I've lost my peace and tranquillity. I no longer have any privacy, or at least much less than I used to. Now I go out, I go to a restaurant, and there's always someone who wants to take a photo with me or asks me for an autograph. Or, worse, someone is filming me. That's what has changed most in my life, and I don't think there's anything I can do about it."
Recalling the surreal moment his phone blew up in the dressing room, he added: "A member of the team's catering staff came up to me and told me I had a billion followers. I had no idea what he was talking about; I thought he was joking, but he insisted. Later, I went to do some interviews in the mixed zone and a CazeTV journalist asked me if I knew what was happening. She showed me her phone and that was when I saw that I had more than a million followers."
Commercial interest meets ethical boundaries
The overwhelming frenzy prompted the federation to draft in his former agent to handle the media circus, while the keeper took matters into his own hands by disabling notifications to stay focused on his football. Explaining how he tuned out the noise, Vozinha revealed: "I decided to turn off my Instagram notifications so I wouldn't be tempted to keep checking who was following me."
A flood of commercial interest followed as his profile grew, yet he set firm boundaries around prospective endorsements: "I know that during the World Cup there were lots of companies and brands that wanted to work with me, but while we were competing I only did one promotional collaboration, with UFL Mobile. I don't know what offers might come in the future, but for now I don't want to work with any tobacco, alcohol or betting brands."
Underlining his reservations about celebrity culture, the veteran custodian confessed: "A lot of people want to be famous and have a public profile, but they only see the positive side of that reality. To be honest, if I were offered the life I have today or the life I had before, I'd choose the one I had before."
- Photosport
Veteran adapts to Chilean challenge
His heroic exploits in the United States earned Vozinha a fresh chapter in his career with an unexpected move to Chilean heavyweights Colo-Colo. Despite boasting 28.4 million followers on social media, the 94-cap international remains an integral figure for his country, playing the full 90 minutes in a 3-1 AFCON 2027 qualifying defeat against Mali. Navigating the constant media glare while sustaining his form between the posts will be his primary challenge moving forward.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting