'All the ingredients are in place!' – Vitinha issues exciting prediction ahead of Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha expressed immense excitement ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 encounter against FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes. Both European heavyweights enter the fixture with flawless records in this season's league phase.

PSG head into the game following impressive victories, including a 4-2 win at Manchester City and a 3-1 comeback victory against Strasbourg.

Vitinha highlighted the squad's eagerness to measure themselves against another continental giant on home soil.