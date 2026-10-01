AFP
Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders strike in second half to earn Netherlands a thrilling draw against Greece
Greece strike first
Greece started the fixture brightly and took the lead after 23 minutes. Konstantinos Tzolakis launched a long ball forward, which substitute Masouras flicked into the path of Ioannidis, who finished calmly. Just before the half-time whistle, the pair combined again. A sloppy mistake in the Dutch midfield allowed Ioannidis to intercept the loose ball and pick out Masouras, who prodded home to give his side a shock 2-0 lead heading into the break.
- AFP
Xavi sparks Dutch fightback
Xavi had to rally his players, who dominated possession with over 70 per cent of the ball, and they responded strongly in the second half. The Netherlands found a crucial lifeline in the 59th minute when Joey Veerman delivered a precise corner. Van Dijk rose highest to thump a powerful header past Tzolakis. The visitors thought they had quickly equalised, but Denzel Dumfries saw his close-range effort ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR review.
Reijnders secures the point
Despite the frustrating setback, the Dutch continued to press for an equaliser as the clock ticked down. Their relentless pressure paid off in the 89th minute when Noa Lang floated a dangerous cross into the box. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee flicked the ball on, allowing Reijnders to volley home from close range. The result leaves Greece sitting at the top of Group A2 with seven points, while the Netherlands remain in second place with five points, just ahead of third-placed Germany on four points.
- AFP
Looking ahead to Serbia clash
Bottom side Serbia are yet to register a point after suffering three consecutive defeats in the group. Looking ahead, Xavi will prepare his squad to host the struggling Serbian team in the Netherlands on Sunday. This clash will conclude the current international break, offering the Dutch a vital opportunity to secure a victory.
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