'It was not our best!' – Virgil van Dijk issues stern warning after Netherlands victory in Belgrade

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk led Oranje to a hard-fought 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. The result earned head coach Xavi Hernández his first win in charge, lifting the Netherlands onto four points from two group matches.

A brace from debutant Mexx Meerdink sealed the win after Luka Jovic had temporarily leveled for Serbia.

Van Dijk anchored the central defence alongside Jurrien Timber during a frantic second half.