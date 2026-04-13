Virgil van Dijk demands 'something special' from Liverpool as defender remains pessimistic of hopes of Champions League comeback against PSG

Despite the pessimistic outlook regarding their current form, the captain believes the home supporters could be the catalyst for another famous European night. He says improvement is essential and has called on fans to fuel a revival, knowing all too well how much the Anfield atmosphere can intimidate visiting teams.

"The fans will probably be the most important factor, together with our performance," the defender added. "I've been very lucky to experience those nights where the connection between the fans and the performance has been unbelievable. There is an opportunity on Tuesday to come up with a good game plan and fight for it for 90-plus minutes. I am really looking forward to it. It's a privilege to be in the quarter-finals regardless. We shouldn't take that for granted. We have to remember we are Liverpool. We have to make it a memorable night."