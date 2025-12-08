Vinicius vs Haaland? Brazil chief reveals plans for pre-World Cup friendly with Norway in potential repeat of 1998 classic

According to Norwegian sporting commentator Arne Scheie, the five-time world champions are impressed by Norway's World Cup qualification performance, where they earned a direct qualification despite being in the same group as Italy and Israel. Also, Norway are the only national team the Selecao have never beaten.

Speaking to VG, Scheie said: "It's fantastic. There's not much that sounds better than having Brazil at Ullevaal as a last test before the World Cup. Norway is the only nation Brazil has faced that they have not beaten. In total, Norway has played Brazil four times. The first meeting between the national teams came in a friendly match in 1988, which ended 1-1. In 1997, Norway won 4-2 at Ullevaal Stadium, one year before the teams met again in the 1998 World Cup. As is well known, Norway won 2-1.

"Brazil has upbeat leaders, and they have seen what Norway has achieved. They want to test themselves against the best teams, and they will get that matchup against Norway. That's how it is with the results Norway has had recently. They score a lot of goals, and hardly concede."

