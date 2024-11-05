Vinicius Junior welcomes Hollywood star Bradley Cooper & Colombian singer Maluma to his home for dinner as Real Madrid winger shows off trophy collection one week after Ballon d'Or snub
Vinicius Junior hosted Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper and singer Maluma for dinner at his house as the Real Madrid star showed off his trophies.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vinicius Jr hosts Cooper and Maluma
- Gifted them Real Madrid kits
- Los Blancos next face AC Milan on Tuesday