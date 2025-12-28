Getty Images
Vinicius Junior backed for Saudi Arabia move amid Real Madrid contract standoff as sporting director makes bold prediction
Vini Jr's future up in the air as SPL push for move
Vinicius is approaching a decisive period in his career as uncertainty grows around his long-term future at Real Madrid. With less than two years remaining on his current contract, negotiations over a new deal have stalled, creating speculation that the winger may consider a move away from the Bernabeu.
Despite being a central figure in Los Blancos' attack, the lack of progress in renewal talks has opened the door to outside interest. Several clubs would be keen to sign Vinicius should he become available, but Saudi Arabia has emerged as the most financially powerful and persistent suitor, with long-term plans already in place to attract him.
Saudi officials believe they could make Vinicius one of the highest-paid footballers in the world. While no formal bid has been confirmed, the growing noise around his situation has been fuelled by public comments from senior figures already working within the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Ittihad chief believes SPL can attract players like Vini Jr
Former Barcelona chief, Planes, now sporting director at Al-Ittihad, openly discussed Vinicius’ situation while speaking about the evolution of football in Saudi Arabia. Addressing the possibility of a move, he told MARCA: "Yes, I see it as a possibility that players like Vinicius could be here in Saudi Arabia. I see an evolution of the championship and it is feasible to have players of the highest level and at their best here."
Planes stressed that the Saudi project is no longer focused on late-career signings. "The trend is already to incorporate players at a very good footballing age. It’s no longer just players in the last stage of their careers," he added, underlining the ambition to compete with Europe for elite talent.
The former Barcelona and Real Betis sporting director also widened the scope of his vision, suggesting Saudi clubs could eventually rub shoulders with Europe’s elite on the biggest stage. "I wouldn’t rule it out at all. Sport is globalising," Planes said, when asked about Saudi participation alongside clubs such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Financial muscle edges Saudi Arabia ahead in Vini Jr race
Vinicius’ situation highlights a broader shift in the transfer market, where Saudi Arabia is increasingly targeting players at or near their peak rather than established stars winding down their careers. The financial muscle available means the Saudi Pro League can offer packages that few European clubs can realistically match.
For Real Madrid, Vinicius remains one of their most valuable assets on and off the pitch, but the club must decide whether to push harder for renewal or prepare contingency plans if negotiations continue to stall. Additionally, the Brazilian's deteriorating relations with head coach Xabi Alonso have pushed Vinicius to openly think about leaving the Bernabeu.
From Vinicius’ perspective, the decision is not purely financial. Staying in Europe offers continued competition at the highest level, while a Saudi move would represent a seismic shift in his career trajectory, placing him at the centre of a rapidly expanding footballing project.
What next for Vini Jr?
If contract talks remain unresolved, Saudi interest is expected to intensify, with officials ready to act should it become clear that Vinicius is open to leaving Madrid. Any potential move would likely hinge on whether Real Madrid are prepared to sell or can still convince the player to recommit.
Ultimately, the coming months could define not just Vinicius’ career but also the next phase of Saudi football’s global ambitions, as one of the world’s most electrifying attackers weighs loyalty to Europe against an unprecedented opportunity elsewhere.
