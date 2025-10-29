AFP
Vinicius Jr to PSG?! Brazil star interested in joining Luis Enrique's side as tension with Xabi Alonso and contract standoff spark huge doubts over Real Madrid future
Vinicius Jr’s future in doubt after El Clasico outburst
Tension between Vinicius and Madrid boss Alonso has reached boiling point, with the Brazilian winger reportedly determined to leave if the Spaniard remains in charge next season. The rift came to light after Sunday’s 2-1 El Clasico victory, when Vinicius reacted furiously to being substituted in the 72nd minute. Cameras caught him storming off and shouting: “Always me! I’m leaving the team! I’m leaving!”
While Los Blancos attempted to downplay the incident, reports from Spain suggest the relationship between the pair has broken beyond repair. Vinicius feels “belittled and devalued” by Alonso’s approach and believes he is treated unfairly compared to Kylian Mbappe, the club’s marquee arrival and Florentino Perez’s new favourite.
The 25-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists in 10 La Liga appearances this season but has yet to find the net in the Champions League. Despite his contributions, tensions off the pitch are overshadowing his performances, with the player openly considering an exit next summer if Alonso remains.
- AFP
Apology fuels speculation as Alonso snub deepens Madrid rift
In an attempt to ease tensions, Vinicius issued an apology on social media, addressing his teammates, fans, and club president but notably omitting Alonso’s name. The winger wrote: "Today I want to apologize to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico. Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day."
The exclusion of Alonso from the message has only intensified speculation of a fractured relationship. Sources close to the dressing room claim several senior players have also grown frustrated with the coach’s strict rules, with one insider suggesting Alonso “thinks he’s Pep Guardiola.”
PSG and Luis Enrique emerge as top destination for Vinicius Jr
According to Sport, PSG have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Vinicius should he leave Madrid. The attacker himself is said to be intrigued by the opportunity to play under Luis Enrique, whom he admires for his charisma and attacking philosophy.
The Brazilian reportedly believes Enrique’s fast-paced, high-pressing football would suit his strengths perfectly, and he has taken encouragement from the positive experiences that Neymar and Lionel Messi had under the Spanish tactician. Despite previous Premier League and Saudi interest, Les Parisiens remains his preferred destination due to their Champions League pedigree and tactical style.
His contract with Los Blancos runs until June 2027, but the impasse over salary negotiations has given him leverage. Unless Madrid offer improved terms next summer, the club may be forced to sell rather than risk losing him for free a year later - a scenario that has alarmed president Florentino Perez.
- Getty Images Sport
Dressing room divide and a pivotal summer ahead
Madrid may be winning matches, but behind the scenes, the atmosphere is tense. Multiple first-team players have questioned Alonso’s distant management style and heavy tactical discipline. The situation risks escalating further if results dip or if Vinicius pushes for a move in the summer.
PSG are closely monitoring developments and are prepared to test Madrid’s resolve with an offer should the rift persist. For now, president Perez is backing Alonso publicly, but privately, club executives are wary of losing one of their brightest stars. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon and his prime years ahead, Vinicius Jr faces a defining decision about his future. If relations cannot be repaired, his next destination could be the Parc des Princes where Luis Enrique awaits with open arms and a project perfectly suited to his talents.
