WATCH: Vinicius Jr's nemesis Pablo Maffeo rubs salt in Real Madrid's wounds as Mallorca defender celebrates Barcelona's 5-2 Supercopa de Espana victory

Vinicius Junior's nemesis Pablo Maffeo was spotted celebrating Barcelona's Supercopa win over Real Madrid during a Mallorca training session.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Maffeo celebrated Barca's win in El Clasico

Got into fight with Vini during Supercopa semi-final

Barcelona thrashed Real 5-2 in final Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱