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'It's only natural for me to be angry!' - Vinicius Jr admits FURY at Jose Mourinho decision as Real Madrid star addresses Los Blancos boo-boys
Mourinho rings the changes in Rome
Real Madrid found themselves staring at a 3-1 deficit at the Stadio Olimpico, with Vinicius enduring a difficult evening. The Brazilian surrendered possession in the build-up to Roma's second goal, prompting Mourinho to take drastic action. Just before the hour mark, the Portuguese manager hauled off his star winger in a double switch that saw Endrick and Arda Guler enter the fray.
The bold tactical move paid immediate dividends. Endrick sparked a stunning seven-minute comeback, finding the back of the net alongside fellow substitute Carlos Espi. Antonio Rudiger then completed the turnaround with a dramatic 90th-minute header, securing maximum points for the Spanish giants.
- Antonio Balasco
Vinicius explains his touchline frustration
Following the final whistle, Vinicius did not hide his disappointment regarding his early exit. The 26-year-old acknowledged his poor performance but stressed his enduring desire to stay on the pitch. "It’s only natural for me to be angry when I’m substituted, because I always want to play every minute, to be at my best and help the team, and today that wasn’t possible," he told reporters. "In the end, the substitutions helped us. They changed the game.
"Endrick came on and did really well. He changed the momentum and scored a goal. He was the best player in the second half. And Carlos [Espi], who always comes on for only a few minutes. They’re helping us a lot."
Mourinho also weighed in on the situation, defending his player while justifying the change. "It was tough for Vini," the Madrid boss explained. "Vini lost a ball he shouldn't have lost. But that's how it goes. I make mistakes, too. It's a shame that this happened, just as he was growing and finding happiness again."
The manager added that there were no lingering issues in the dressing room. "It's natural for him not to be happy," Mourinho noted. "Frustration is normal. But after the match, he was very happy about the win."
Fan criticism and a bitter domestic ban
Beyond the tactical shuffle, Vinicius addressed the growing unrest among sectors of the Real Madrid fanbase. The forward is regularly targeted by whistles at the Santiago Bernabeu, a situation he believes stems from his seniority. "The booing certainly doesn’t help me, but the fans pay for their tickets and they can say whatever they want," he stated.
"But the best thing would be for them to support us because we play better when the fans are behind us," he continued. "Me, Kylian [Mbappe], Jude [Bellingham], all of us.
"But the fans have every right to do it. And I think they find it easier to boo me because they feel I’ve been here longer and I’m one of the captains. But I’d rather they boo me than one of our young players."
The winger promised to rediscover his best form, reminding critics of the 129 goals and numerous trophies he has delivered across 385 appearances since arriving as a teenager. However, his quest to bounce back will be delayed domestically. In a bitter blow for the forward, Vinicius was hit with a four-match La Liga suspension just hours before the game in Rome.
- Getty Images Sport
Sitting out El Clasico
That late suspension completely rules him out of the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona. Real Madrid will now be forced to navigate a crucial stretch of their league campaign without their talismanic forward.
Mourinho must rely on his surging youth prospects to fill the attacking void. With Endrick and Guler proving their worth off the bench in Europe, the Blancos boss has ready-made alternatives primed to step up during their talisman's enforced absence.
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