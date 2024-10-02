HARRY KANE BAYERN MÜNCHENGetty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Vincent Kompany offers injury update on Harry Kane ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Aston Villa

H. KaneAston Villa vs Bayern MunichAston VillaBayern MunichChampions League

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany says Harry Kane will be assessed ahead of Aston Villa in the Champions League.

  • Kane limped off against Bayer Leverkusen
  • Has trained ahead of Villa in UCL
  • Kompany says late decision will be made
