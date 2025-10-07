Vincent Kompany has given Bayern Munich something they haven't had before as Philipp Lahm says Harry Kane & Co are too strong for Bundesliga title challengers

Bayern are flying under boss Kompany, who has guided the German giants to 10 consecutive wins across all competitions, including a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. With a stunning 25 goals scored and only three conceded in six league matches, Bayern sit comfortably atop the Bundesliga table, four points clear of Dortmund. Kompany’s men have dispatched Leipzig 6-0, Hamburg 5-0 and Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0, asserting themselves as virtually untouchable this season.

The Belgian tactician, now in his second year at Bayern, has set new records, including the best goal tally after six matchdays in Bundesliga history, surpassing club legends Udo Lattek and Jupp Heynckes. His side’s cohesion, pressing structure, and flexibility have silenced early doubts about his appointment, proving that Bayern’s project is once again in steady hands.