'If he can’t create his own!' - Viktor Gyokeres responds to Gabriel stealing his goal celebration as alleged act of revenge in Arsenal's 5-1 Champions League rout of Sporting CP
Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres responded to Gabriel stealing his celebration after the Brazilian scored in Arsenal's 5-1 win in Lisbon.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gyokeres hits back at Gabriel
- Brazilian copied the striker's trademark celebration
- Arsenal thrashed Sporting CP 5-1