Video: Second in 40 days… Al-Taawoun hand Al-Nassr a draw and bring down Al-Hilal with another draw

Al-Hilal began to pose a threat in the fifth minute, when Rúben Neves struck a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, but it flew just wide of Al-Taawoun’s left-hand post.

Neves tried to do the same in the 14th minute, shooting from outside the box once again, but his effort went well wide of Al-Taawoun’s goal.

Al-Taawoun’s response was swift, however, as Mohammed Al-Kwaikbi squandered a chance to put his side ahead in the very same minute, when the ball fell to him right in front of Al-Hilal’s goal, only for him to shoot wide.

Al-Hilal returned to shooting from outside the penalty area, but this time through Malcom, who fired a powerful low shot in the 17th minute, but goalkeeper Mailsom managed to save it.

In the 21st minute, Theo Hernández also tried his luck from outside the box, but his effort went wide of Al-Taawoun’s goal.

Neves tried to catch Al-Taawoun off guard in the 30th minute, when he intercepted the ball on the edge of the penalty area and drove into the box, before his weak shot went wide of Al-Taawoun’s right-hand post.

In the 33rd minute, the Portuguese midfielder fired another shot at Al-Taawoun’s goal, this time from a free-kick, but it sailed over the crossbar of goalkeeper Mailsson.