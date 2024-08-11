Eva Longoria Wrexham splitGetty Images
Nathan Edwards

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney toast Wrexham victory with Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria as Red Dragons enjoy dream start to League One return

WrexhamWycombeLeague One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney showed their passion as they celebrated Wrexham's opening day win in League One with another Hollywood star.

  • Reynolds and McElhenney celebrate win in style
  • Wrexham owners joined by Desperate Housewives star
  • Wrexham edged past Wycombe 3-2 in League One