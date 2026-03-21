VIDEO: Robert Sanchez has another blunder! Chelsea goalkeeper gifts Everton goal with costly mistake
Sanchez in the spotlight again
Sanchez has been guilty of some high-profile mistakes this season and had a scare early on in the match when he dwelt on the ball and Beto almost profited. The goalkeeper managed to redeem the situation but went on to gift the Toffees their second goal on the hour. Beto grabbed his second of the game with a shot that Sanchez ought to have stopped but somehow managed to let it slip through his legs and over the goal-line. Everton went on to win the match 3-0, with Iliman Ndiaye scoring a brilliant third goal to seal the victory.
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Defeat adds to miserable week for Chelsea
The loss to Everton compounds a miserable week for Chelsea. They were dumped out of the Champions League in midweek by Paris Saint-Germain, losing 8-2 on aggregate to the defending champions in the last 16. The Blues have also been hit with a nine-month ban on registering academy players plus a £10.75 million ($13.7m) fine for breaching competition regulations when Roman Abramovich was club owner.
Rosenior admitted before the game it had been a tough week. He told reporters: "When you lose games, there is always damage attached to it. There is also me, I'm learning about the team, myself, my staff and the club. I learnt a lot this week. There is a resilience and determination to put things right from the team and me. We will see in the coming weeks what happens, which I am very confident about.
"Different challenges, every manager goes through moments like this, difficult weeks. I have had challenging periods before. At Strasbourg, we lost games. But I have always found ways to come through that. We are at that point again. As a group, we need to find a way to fight and come through a difficult period."
- AFP
What comes next?
Chelsea have real issues in goal with Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen. Rosenior decided to drop Sanchez and hand Jorgensen a start in the first leg against PSG but saw the goalkeeper make an error that led to PSG going 3-2 up at Parc des Princes. Jorgensen has since undergone minor surgery on a groin issue and will be sidelined for several weeks, meaning Sanchez looks set to continue for the time being despite another high-profile error.