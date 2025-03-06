VIDEO: 'Red card or penalty!' - Fuming PSG sporting director caught on camera screaming at match officials in tunnel after Ibrahima Konate avoids sending off in Liverpool's stunning Champions League win
Luis Campos didn't hold back at half-time of Liverpool's Champions League win over PSG, venting his fury after Ibrahima Konate avoided a red card.
- Konate avoided sending off in first half
- Made a clumsy challenge on Bradley Barcola
- Campos shouted at officials in the tunnel