VIDEO: Phil Jones backs Harry Kane to fire England to World Cup glory as he trolls Germany & tips Julian Nagelsmann's side to crash and burn in North America

Jones was speaking in an exclusive interview with GOAL, associated with Adidas. The former Manchester United centre-back was asked five quick-fire questions and made his allegiances clear, backing England to have the tournament of a lifetime in the summer’s World Cup.

Asked who will win the Golden Boot in the US, Canada and Mexico, Jones responded with the name of Kane after a moment’s deliberation and needed even less time to crown England as his tip to become World Champions. He added that Jordan Pickford will win the Golden Glove and Italy will be dark horses – “if they qualify [through the play-offs].”

Finally, asked who will crash and burn in the tournament, Jones laughed and said Germany, trolling Julien Nagelsmann’s side and interviewer Valentin Huther of GOAL Deutschland.