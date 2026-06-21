VIDEO: Neymar in training! Brazil superstar recovered from injury & hoping to make first appearance of 2026 World Cup against Scotland

Neymar was seen back on the ball this Saturday in New Jersey, stepping up his rehabilitation as Brazil prepare for their final group-stage hurdle. The Santos playmaker has been sidelined for the start of the tournament, but footage of him performing ball drills on the field has ignited hope among the Selecao faithful that their number 10 is finally ready to make his mark on North American soil.

While the majority of the squad took part in indoor recovery work at the Columbia Park training center following their recent exploits, Neymar was joined on the field only by full-back Alex Sandro. The forward has been battling a grade two calf strain that initially carried a two-to-three-week recovery timeline, but his progress has paved the way for an earlier-than-expected return to the fold.