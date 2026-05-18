VIDEO: Neymar breaks down in tears as Brazil national anthem plays before Santos game with World Cup announcement imminent

The scene at the Vila Belmiro was one of pure significance as Neymar stood on the hallowed turf of the club where his journey began. Holding his daughter in his arms as the national anthem echoed around the stadium, the 34-year-old was visibly overcome with emotion, wiping away tears as the reality of his situation set in. For a player who has faced constant scrutiny, this was a rare glimpse into the personal weight of his professional comeback.

Sunday’s match against Coritiba served as the final audition for Brazil's all-time record goalscorer before Carlo Ancelotti names his final 2026 World Cup squad, though he was powerless to prevent Santos losing 3-0. With the Selecao looking ahead to a tournament held across North America, the footage of Neymar’s emotional pre-match ritual has gone viral, highlighting the immense pressure and desire associated with representing the five-time world champions on the global stage one last time.