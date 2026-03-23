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Memphis Depay explains why he was using his PHONE while sat on Corinthians bench as video shows staff appearing to scold Netherlands star
Early exit and sideline drama
Corinthians’ high-stakes Brazilian Championship clash against Flamengo at the Neo Quimica Arena was overshadowed by an early injury to their marquee player. Depay’s night ended prematurely in the 22nd minute when he was forced off with a physical setback, shortly after Yuri Alberto had cancelled out Lucas Paqueta’s opening goal. The match eventually finished in a 1-1 stalemate, extending Timao’s winless run to six matches, but the real talking point emerged later in the second half. Television cameras captured Depay engrossed in his mobile phone while sat in the dugout, leading to a visible confrontation where club staff appeared to scold the Dutchman using his device, given it would likely have been spotted by the TV cameras.
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Direct line to the national team
Following the final whistle, Depay took to social media to explain that his phone use was a matter of professional necessity rather than a lack of discipline. He revealed that after being substituted, he was immediately coordinating with specialists regarding his fitness for the upcoming international break. "Just to clarify, my moment with the phone was purely to communicate with the medical staff in the Netherlands at that moment," he explained. "I came outside to show support to my team while I could’ve stayed inside the dressing room with the injury. I’m upset with the result of the game as well, but we keep working for better days. Tmj!"
Trophies at Corinthians but injury issues persist
Since his high-profile arrival in September 2024, Depay has vindicated his bold move to Brazil by racking up an impressive 20 goals and 15 assists in 77 appearances for Corinthians. The 32-year-old has been a catalyst for silverware, inspiring the club to a trophy-laden spell that includes the Campeonato Paulista (2024-25), the Brazilian Cup (2025), and the Supercopa do Brasil (2026). However, his impact has been frequently interrupted by persistent physical setbacks, with the Oranje star missing 18 matches after spending a total of 95 days sidelined with various hamstring and ankle issues throughout his tenure in South America.
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World Cup preparations
The timing of this latest injury is particularly concerning as Depay was preparing to join the Netherlands squad for high-profile friendlies against Norway and Ecuador. These fixtures serve as vital preparation for the 2026 World Cup, and the forward’s immediate communication with the Dutch medical staff highlighting the importance of his role in Ronald Koeman’s international plans. It remains to be seen if the forward will withdraw from the latest squad due to the injury setback.
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