The Stade Velodrome is world-renowned for its deafening atmosphere, but it was transformed into a library on Friday night. Marseille supporters refused to sing or cheer for the entire first half, leaving the stadium in an uncomfortable, ghostly state as the players struggled to find their rhythm. The protest was meticulously planned by the club's ultras to highlight their growing disillusionment. A massive banner displayed in the stands served as the manifesto for the evening, reading: "45 minutes of silence for a season of humiliations."
VIDEO: Angry Marseille fans stage '45 minutes of silence' amid 'season of humiliations' as they only break bizarre protest to BOO players at half-time
Eerie atmosphere at the Velodrome
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Fans break silence only to boo
While the traditional songs and drums were absent, the stadium was not entirely quiet. The home crowd selectively broke their vow of silence to voice their displeasure at half-time, targeting their own players with a chorus of whistles and boos. This toxic environment seemed to physically weigh on Habib Beye's men, who looked disjointed throughout the opening 45 minutes.
The tension finally subsided in the second half as the supporters resumed their vocal backing, allowing Marseille to eventually break down a stubborn Auxerre defence. The breakthrough arrived 11 minutes from time when Amine Gouiri pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home from close range.
Marseille survived a late scare when Auxerre’s Okoh had an 85th-minute equaliser ruled out for a handball in the build-up. The narrow victory marks a third consecutive win for the club, suggesting that results are finally starting to align with expectations despite the ongoing friction between the hierarchy and the fanbase.
- AFP
Race to finish in top three in Ligue 1 going to the wire
This victory puts Marseille in third place in the standings with 49 points from 26 matches, seven points behind second-placed Lens. Their place in the top three is still not secure, considering that Lyon, who have played just 25 matches, have collected 46 points and sit in fourth. PSG, meanwhile, remain out in front but only hold a one-point lead over Lens.