VIDEO: Angry Marseille fans stage '45 minutes of silence' amid 'season of humiliations' as they only break bizarre protest to BOO players at half-time

While the traditional songs and drums were absent, the stadium was not entirely quiet. The home crowd selectively broke their vow of silence to voice their displeasure at half-time, targeting their own players with a chorus of whistles and boos. This toxic environment seemed to physically weigh on Habib Beye's men, who looked disjointed throughout the opening 45 minutes.

The tension finally subsided in the second half as the supporters resumed their vocal backing, allowing Marseille to eventually break down a stubborn Auxerre defence. The breakthrough arrived 11 minutes from time when Amine Gouiri pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home from close range.

Marseille survived a late scare when Auxerre’s Okoh had an 85th-minute equaliser ruled out for a handball in the build-up. The narrow victory marks a third consecutive win for the club, suggesting that results are finally starting to align with expectations despite the ongoing friction between the hierarchy and the fanbase.