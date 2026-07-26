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VIDEO: Lionel Messi's special World Cup gifts to Argentina squad revealed by Marco Senesi’s girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers
A special gift for the squad
Messi gifted the entire Argentina squad with personalised mate sets following the conclusion of the World Cup. The extravagant present was brought to light by Bowers, who shared a video online displaying the items Senesi brought home from the national team camp.
Holding a brown bag adorned with the Argentine Football Association logo, the World Cup trophy, and the name of Senesi, Bowers revealed the contents to her followers. She said: "I have to show you guys something really cool. You will be very happy to see this. Marcos brought this bag from the camp. It also has his name written on it. This is his mate set. Messi gave this gift to all the players."
Details of the personalised mate set
Inside the customised bag, Senesi received a golden Stanley thermos featuring the personal brand logo of Messi, alongside a mate cup, a packet of yerba, and a metal straw complete with a spoon.
Mate is a highly popular, caffeine-rich herbal drink in South America, traditionally prepared by soaking dried yerba mate leaves in hot water.
This unified gesture from Messi comes in the aftermath of a deeply frustrating tournament conclusion, where Argentina were unable to secure back-to-back global titles. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a tense World Cup final, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute.
The football journey of Senesi and Bowers
While Senesi continues to establish himself at the highest level of professional football, Bowers also has a strong background in the sport. She spent time developing in the Chelsea and Southampton youth systems before playing collegiate football in the United States at Louisiana State University.
Bowers subsequently returned to the United Kingdom and joined Bournemouth, which is where she met Senesi during his spell as a centre-half for the club. Senesi recently departed Bournemouth before completing a free transfer to Tottenham. The north London club have signed Senesi on a four-year contract, adding him to the squad managed by Roberto De Zerbi ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.
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What comes next for Messi and Argentina?
Thee has been much debate about the international future of Messi since the end of the World Cup. Speculation continues to mount regarding whether Messi will finally retire from duty with Argentina, having contributed eight goals and four assists to their cause in north America at the age of 39.
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