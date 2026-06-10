VIDEO: Lionel Messi the super-sub! Argentina captain scores seconds after coming on in 3-0 win over Iceland to allay World Cup fitness concerns
Instant impact from the bench
Messi showed no signs of rust as he made a goalscoring cameo during Argentina's final preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Entering the fray in the 70th minute at the Jordan-Hare Stadium, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net from the penalty spot almost immediately. The strike marked his 911th career goal for club and country and his 117th for the national team, extending his record as the oldest scorer in Argentine history.
The goal provided the cushion Argentina needed after Valentin Barco had opened the scoring in the eighth minute. Thiago Almada added a third late on to polish off a dominant performance, but the headlines belonged to the captain. His appearance was a welcome sight for the thousands in attendance who had traveled to Auburn, Alabama, to witness the Inter Miami star in what was a crucial test of his physical condition.
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Overcoming the injury scare
Concerns over Messi's availability for the tournament had grown after he was visibly clutching his left thigh during a chaotic 10-goal thriller for Inter Miami against Philadelphia Union last month. That incident saw him head straight for the tunnel, sparking fears that a hamstring issue could derail his participation in what is likely to be his last World Cup finals.
However, the forward's recovery has stayed on track despite missing a friendly against Honduras on June 6. By successfully navigating the final 20 minutes against Iceland without any apparent discomfort, Messi appears to have put those fitness demons to bed just in time for the competitive action to begin.
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The road to Algeria begins
With the Iceland test safely navigated, Argentina’s focus shifts entirely to their group stage opener. The defending champions are set to begin their title defence on June 16 against Algeria. Having Messi back on the scoresheet and moving freely will be a massive psychological boost for the squad as they look to replicate their 2022 heroics in Qatar.
The Albiceleste manager has previously emphasized how vital the 38-year-old is beyond his tactical contributions, calling his influence "hugely important." Scaloni added: “Not just in the dressing room, when he’s on the pitch, everything he translates to his team-mates, the atmosphere he creates around him, is something incredible.” With their leader fit and firing, Argentina remain the team to beat heading into the summer showpiece.