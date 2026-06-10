VIDEO: Lionel Messi the super-sub! Argentina captain scores seconds after coming on in 3-0 win over Iceland to allay World Cup fitness concerns

Messi showed no signs of rust as he made a goalscoring cameo during Argentina's final preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Entering the fray in the 70th minute at the Jordan-Hare Stadium, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net from the penalty spot almost immediately. The strike marked his 911th career goal for club and country and his 117th for the national team, extending his record as the oldest scorer in Argentine history.

The goal provided the cushion Argentina needed after Valentin Barco had opened the scoring in the eighth minute. Thiago Almada added a third late on to polish off a dominant performance, but the headlines belonged to the captain. His appearance was a welcome sight for the thousands in attendance who had traveled to Auburn, Alabama, to witness the Inter Miami star in what was a crucial test of his physical condition.