VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne has Pep blowing kisses! Man City star whips home outrageous goal to equalise at Crystal Palace & provoke hilarious Guardiola reaction
Kevin De Bruyne scored a vicious, curling effort at Selhurst Park to bring Manchester City level against Crystal Palace.
- City went behind to Jean-Philippe Mateta opener
- De Bruyne scores scorcher to level game
- City need to win to keep pressure on Liverpool and Arsenal